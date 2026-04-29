/Pete Hegseth’s wife wears a $42 dress at WHCD - and sparks political debate online. Here’s why

Jennifer Rauchet, the third wife of the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, wore a dusty pink gown at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday (April 25) - and the dress has sparked an unexpected political and social media debate.

According to Australia-based outlet news.com.au, the dress is believed to have been priced at around $US42 on fast-fashion platform Shein. What began as a fashion observation quickly evolved into a broader online debate. Critics questioned Rauchet’s choice of attire, pointing to allegations surrounding Shein, including concerns over labour practices, environmental impact and the use of harmful substances.

But, the backlash soon shifted focus towards those criticising Rauchet. An 18-year-old influencer, Ella Devi, drew attention after posting on the social media platform X that Rauchet’s outfit resembled a dress from Shein rival Temu. Her remarks prompted a wave of criticism, with many users defending Rauchet for opting for a relatively inexpensive outfit for a formal event.

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How did the internet react?

Several social media users argued that the criticism was misplaced, with one writing that Rauchet “didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once”, while another pointed out the irony of criticising affordability amid broader political narratives about wealth inequality. Others said fashion choices should not be a focal point, particularly as the evening itself was overshadowed by a security incident.

The debate also drew in conservative commentator Laura Loomer, who defended Rauchet’s choice, questioning why an affordable outfit should be mocked. “She looks amazing. I thought the left was about ‘eating the rich’? Now you want to dunk on someone who didn’t waste $10,000 on a dress they will only ever wear once?" she wrote.

At the same time, some users highlighted what they described as hypocrisy in Devi’s criticism. According to the New York Post, the influencer frequently showcases luxury brands such as Chanel, Burberry and Givenchy on her social media accounts.