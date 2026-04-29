/'HMS Trump' for Donald Trump: What King Charles' WWII-era bell gift means

During his state dinner at the White House on Tuesday (Apr 28), UK King Charles III presented US President Donald Trump with the original bell from the ‘HMS Trump’ of the British Royal Navy that was commissioned during World War II. The gift is being touted as King Charles' political message to Trump for defence cooperation with UK. As the two leaders raised the toast over highs and lows of the centuries-long US-UK relationship, he described the gift as a tool to keep the US-UK "special relationship" active: “Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring,” he said.

What is ‘HMS Trump’?

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The shiny brass bell bearing Trump’s name and 1944, is actually a a T-class submarine of the British Royal Navy commissioned during World War II. It is the only vessel in British naval history to bear the name.According to the King, the vessel played “a critical role during the war in the Pacific." He also clarified that the gift was a personal one and said: “May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future." It was launched on 25 March 1944 and carried out patrols in the North Sea and the Java Sea. It reportedly sunk several Japanese vessels, including the tanker Shosei Maru No. 15. For over 20 years, it was a constant presence in Australia as part of the 4th Submarine Squadron based in Sydney. It was the final Royal Navy submarine to be stationed there, departing in January 1969. The vessel was sold and scrapped in Newport, Wales, in August 1971.

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