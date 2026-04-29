/Meet Alexey Mordashov, Russian man linked to superyacht that sailed through Hormuz: What's his net-worth

A day after a superyacht sailing to Russia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, all eyes has been shifted to its owner Alexey Mordashov. The superyacht passed the Hormuz strait despite dual blockade by the US and Iran amid ongoing tensions and a fragile ceasefire after the war that started on Feb 28. The 142m-long (465 ft) multi-deck luxury boat, named Nord, travelled from Dubai to Muscat, Oman, over the weekend and became one of few private vessels to transit through the strait in recent months. The owner, Alexey Mordashov, has become a major point of attention because he was also sanctioned by the European Union, United States, and United Kingdom in early 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, his vessel passed through one of the world’s most tense maritime chokepoints.

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Who is Alexey Mordashov?

Alexey Mordashov is reportedly one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's key allies. A steel magnate, he is Russia’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $37 billion (Rs 3,50,000 crore). Though he is not formally listed as the yacht’s owner, shipping data and Russian corporate records from 2025 indicate that Nord is registered to a Russian firm owned by his wife. The firm is based in Cherepovets, where his company Severstal is also registered. According to Forbes, Mordashov is the largest shareholder in the steel company Severstal and was the top man of the company for nearly two decades before he resigned in 2015.