/Hormuz is a digital chokepoint: How can the US-Iran war threaten internet connectivity?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force, through state-linked media like the Tasnim News Agency, on April 22, warned of the vulnerability of the undersea submarine cable. The veiled warning, even though not official, highlighted an often overlooked part of global infrastructure.

“The concentration of many internet cables in a single narrow passage has made the Strait of Hormuz a vulnerable point for the region’s digital economy – a place where cables, after passing through the Strait, connect to coastal landing stations and major regional data centres,” read the report by Tasnim News agency.