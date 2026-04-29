/'MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING': Gavin Newsom trolls Trump’s passport with hilarious all-caps post

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again set his sights on US President Donald Trump, trolling the POTUS for the newly-announced limited-edition US passport, featuring, you guessed it, Trump's image prominently. Not to be outdone, Newsom's team in a social media post shared images of a driver's licence that they joked would "FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM". Taking a dig at Trump, the post also added, "IT IS NOT ABOUT ME, DESPITE THE VERY HANDSOME PHOTO!".

Will California actually release Newsom-edition driver's licence?

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No, the announcement seems to be merely Newsom doing what he loves best: trolling Trump. The post, in signature Trump style, all caps, reads, "IN HONOR OF CALIFORNIA’S 175TH ANNIVERSARY, WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT A VERY SPECIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE FOR EVERY CALIFORNIAN THIS SUMMER! IT WILL FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT’S THE BEST LICENSE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD. THIS IS ABOUT CELEBRATING OUR BEAUTIFUL STATE (IT IS NOT ABOUT ME, DESPITE THE VERY HANDSOME PHOTO!). ENJOY! — GOVERNOR GCN".

Is the Trump passport real?

While the Newsom driver's licence is clearly an over-the-top faux design with the sole aim to poke fun at the Republican president, the new special edition Trump US passport is real.

US officials on Tuesday (Apr 28) revealed that an image of Trump will soon appear in some passports. The move shatters another norm as Trump continues to put his name and likeness on government institutions and now government documents. With the Trump-edition passport, he will officially become the first sitting US president to be featured in American travel documents.