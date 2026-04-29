/God save the marriage? Trump's awkward marriage joke earns him a Melania death stare | WATCH viral video

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 28) managed to turn a ceremonial welcome for British monarch King Charles III into a moment of marital awkwardness, cracking a joke about the lifespan of his own marriage that earned him a notably cool reception from the first lady, Melania Trump, who was seated behind him. The "joke" earned Trump a trademark frosty death stare from his wife. This comes just a day after Trump, while attempting to defend Melania's honour, demanded that late-night television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel be fired over his "expectant widow" joke. What did Trump say to earn a frosty glare from the FLOTUS? Here's all you need to know.

Trump's awkward marriage "joke" | WATCH

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During remarks at the White House welcome ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla, Trump spoke warmly about his parents, Fred and Mary Anne Trump, and their 63-year marriage. Then he turned to face Melania. "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling. I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way," he said.

The first lady's expression, captured clearly on camera, was not what you'd call warm. Melania, dressed in a white silk-and-wool Ralph Lauren jacket and skirt, Manolo Blahnik snake pumps and a wide straw hat, held her composure, though it took a moment before she produced a smile as the crowd laughed.

Watch a video of the cringe-worthy, uncomfortable interaction here:

The timing was notable given that the day before, she and Trump had jointly demanded the firing of TV host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke he made suggesting she had "a glow like an expected widow."

As the Trumps hosted a White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday, Kimmel at an "alternative" White House correspondents’ dinner on his show, said: "Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

The Donald-Melania Trump marriage

Trump and Melania Knauss, as she was then known, met at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. They married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. She is Trump's third wife, after Ivana Trump (mother of Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric), and Marla Maples, mother of Tiffany.