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'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen was carrying THESE weapons when he tried to assassinate Trump at WHCD

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 12:07 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 12:07 IST

What weapons did the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump allegedly bring to one of Washington’s most high-profile events? Inside the weapons cache Cole Allen allegedly carried to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack.

A heavily armed aggression
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A heavily armed aggression

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old would-be Donald Trump assassin who tried to open fire on a White House correspondents' dinner attended by the US President in Washington this week was carrying with him a whole cache of weapons to carry out the attack. According to the US Justice Department press release from Monday (Apr 27) Allen was found with a 12-gauge pump-action Mossberg shotgun and a .38 semiautomatic pistol, along with "at least three knives and all kinds of paraphernalia." The DOJ has shared pictures of the weapons he was carrying. Scroll down to see.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen?
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(Photograph: Truth Social/realDonaldTrump)

Who is Cole Tomas Allen?

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, is accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 25. According to the Department of Justice, Allen travelled cross-country to Washington with weapons, ammunition and what investigators describe as a clear plan to target the president and senior administration officials.

A 'lone wolf' attack
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

A 'lone wolf' attack

Following the incident at the dinner, Trump in his press address said that the shooter was from California. He also hinted that the person might be a "lone wolf." "These are sick people…" he said, adding that raids might be taking place in his place. "The man has been captured. They've gone to his apartment," Trump said. "I guess he lives in California, and he's a sick person, a very sick person, and we don't want things like this to happen," he added.

Weapons recovered at the scene
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

Weapons recovered at the scene

Authorities say Allen was carrying:

- A 12-gauge pump-action Mossberg shotgun
- A Rock Island Armory .38 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- At least three knives
- Additional paraphernalia linked to the planned attack

According to court filings, these were the same firearms Allen had legally purchased in California in 2023 and 2025 before allegedly transporting them across state lines.

How the attack unfolded
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

How the attack unfolded

Allen had booked a three-night stay at the Washington Hilton, the venue hosting the high-profile media and political event. Prosecutors say he approached a security checkpoint on the Terrace Level at around 8:40 pm, ran through the magnetometer carrying a long gun, and opened fire.

A Secret Service officer was shot in the chest but survived because of a ballistic vest. The officer returned fire, and Allen was quickly subdued and arrested.

The chilling sign-off
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(Photograph: X/@TheGriftReport)

The chilling sign-off

Before the shooting, investigators say Allen sent a scheduled email to family members and a former employer apologising for what he was about to do.

"I wish I could have said anything earlier, but doing so would have made none of this possible. My sincerest apologies for all the trouble I've caused. (scheduled send)-Cole."

He signed it: "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."

Charges filed
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

Charges filed

Allen now faces multiple federal charges, including the attempt to assassinate the President of the United States; interstate transportation of firearms and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Trump was the target, confirms Kash Patel
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

Trump was the target, confirms Kash Patel

Top officials, including the FBI and Department of Justice, described the alleged plot as a direct attempt to kill the president and potentially other top officials.

"The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen traveled to Washington D.C. for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration," said FBI Director Kash Patel. Authorities noted that the swift response by Secret Service personnel prevented what could have been a mass-casualty political assassination.

Federal response: 'Deranged attacks on our elected officials will never go unpunished'
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(Photograph: US Justice Dept)

Federal response: 'Deranged attacks on our elected officials will never go unpunished'

"This alleged assassin was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement officers who responded without hesitation by doing their jobs. Because of them, the President of the United States, administration officials and all attendees at the dinner were safe. Make no mistake: deranged attacks on our elected officials will never go unpunished," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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