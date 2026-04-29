/Trump admits he's 'very jealous' after King Charles did the one thing he could never pull off at the Capitol

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 28) made no attempt to conceal his envy for the fabulous response King Charles III got for his address to Congress. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, the POTUS admitted he was "very jealous" because the British monarch managed to do something Trump has never pulled off: get Democrats to stand and applaud. Earlier in the day, King Charles received thunderous applause as he delivered sharp rebukes of the American President's leadership style, even as he managed to avoid direct critiques.

Trump admits to being 'very jealous'

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The POTUS's admission came as he and First Lady Melania Trump greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the state dinner. Pointing to the British king, Trump told the assembled press corps: "He made a great speech. I was very jealous."

He returned to the theme inside at the dinner itself. "I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress," he said, adding, "He got the Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that, I couldn’t believe it," he joked.

The remark was a nod to his lingering grievance over Democrats who declined to stand during Trump's first State of the Union address. Charles, who arrived in the USA as a foreign head of state with no domestic political baggage, had no such problem.

Were King Charles' sharp rebukes aimed at Trump?

The British monarch did not make any direct critiques of the US president, but still managed to deliver some sharp rebukes. His speech included references to the importance of NATO, ending the war in Ukraine and Climate Change, all of which happen to be subjects Trump has gone after since his return to the White House over a year ago.

Charles spoke of the US-UK relationship as "a story of reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership," tracing it from the "bitter divisions of 250 years ago" to one of the most consequential alliances in modern history. He called on both nations to resist becoming "inward-looking," a remark that seemed to be targeted directly at Trump.