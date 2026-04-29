/King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at White House for state dinner: What's on the menu?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on Tuesday evening for a state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, bringing the British monarch's US state visit to its most formal moment, a carefully choreographed celebration of the two countries' relationship timed to America's 250th anniversary. The evening capped a day of significant symbolic moments. Earlier, Charles held a one-on-one meeting with Trump in the Oval Office before delivering a rare address to a Joint Meeting of Congress, only the second time a reigning British monarch has done so, following Queen Elizabeth II's appearance in 1991.
What did King Charles say in his speech?
King Charles, in his Joint Meeting of Congress address, described the US-UK relationship as "truly unique" and "a partnership born out of dispute." He drew a standing ovation from Democrats when he observed that "executive power is subject to checks and balances".
The day had begun with full ceremonial honours on the South Lawn, where Trump and Melania received the royal couple with a 21-gun salute, a US Marine Band performance, and a formal troop inspection with honour guards representing all six US military branches.
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What was on the menu?
As per reports, for the state dinner itself, Trump took an expanded role in planning, handling the guest list and menu selection himself, with Melania focusing on floral arrangements and china selection.
The menu reflected the season and the occasion. Guests began with a garden vegetable velouté alongside a hearts of palm salad with toasted shallots and micro mint, followed by spring herbed ravioli made with herbs from the White House Kitchen Garden, ricotta and morels. The main course was Dover sole meunière with potato pavé, spring ramps, snow peas and parsley oil. Dessert was a beehive-shaped flourless chocolate gâteau with vanilla bean crémeux custard, served with crème fraîche ice cream and honey from the newly installed White House beehives.