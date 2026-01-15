/'Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together': King Charles in his speech to Congress

King Charles III opened his address to the United States Congress with a personal tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “Speaking in this renowned chamber of debate and deliberation, I cannot help but think of my late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who, in 1991, was also afforded this signal honour and similarly spoke under the watchful eye of the Statue of Freedom above us,” the King said during his address. He went on to commend American lawmakers, saying, “So, I come here today with the highest respect for the United States Congress; this citadel of democracy created to represent the voice of all American people to advance sacred rights and freedoms.” Highlighting the significance of the moment, he added that the speech marked a “great occasion in the life of our Nations to express the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States.”

The King also addressed a recent act of violence, referring to the “incident not far from this great building”, the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He said the attack “sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord.” “Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed,” the King said. “Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries.”

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Reflecting on the shared yet sometimes contentious history between the two nations, the King invoked the founding ideals of the United States. "With the spirit of 1776 in our minds, he says, we can perhaps agree that we do not always agree, at least in the first instance! Indeed, the very principle on which your Congress was founded, no taxation without representation, was at once a fundamental disagreement between us, and at the same time a shared democratic value which you inherited from us. Ours is a partnership born out of dispute, but no less strong for it," the King said.

Emphasizing unity, he added, "Our nations are instinctively like-minded", saying that despite differences, both countries have consistently worked together. Drawing on shared traditions, he said the partnership now serves not only their own citizens but people around the world: “Now we come together not just for the benefit of our people, but all people.” The King said that this visit marked his 20th trip to Washington, DC, and described the United States Capitol as a symbol of shared history.

He also referenced 1776 with a literary nod, calling it “or what Charles Dickens might have called ‘A Tale of Two Georges’”.

The King mentioned George Washington and his own ancestor, King George III. "King George never set foot in America and, please rest assured, I am not here as part of some cunning rearguard action!" he joked, drawing laughter and applause from lawmakers.

Queen Elizabeth II's address to the US Congress in 1991. What did she say?

When King Charles III addressed members of Congress, he took part in a rare tradition witnessed only once before. In May 1991, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first British sovereign to speak before the US Congress. During that historic visit, much of her 13-minute address focused on the Gulf War and the joint efforts of the UK and US in responding to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.