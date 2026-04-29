/The King’s Speech: 5 moments from Charles’ US address that you need to know

From ‘Times of great uncertainty’ to NATO and silence on Epstein, here are the key moments from King Charles III’s US Congress speech on Tuesday (April 28)
King Charles III’s visit to the United States was meant to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring special relationship between the two nations. But it also carried the weight of diplomacy, as tensions lingered over Britain’s reluctance to fully support the joint US-Israeli war against Iran. In his joint address to Congress, the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, the King aimed to ease tensions and reset the tone. While President Donald Trump praised him, saying, "He's a fantastic person. They're incredible people, and it's a real honour," the speech also contained moments that raised eyebrows and sparked political reactions.
King Charles began his speech by acknowledging the fragile global situation, referencing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as rising political violence in the US. He underscored differences between the two nations, saying, "With the spirit of 1776 in our minds, we can perhaps agree that we do not always agree". Yet, he struck an optimistic tone, concluding that when aligned, the US and UK can achieve great things "not just for the benefit of our peoples, but of all peoples".
Referencing the Magna Carta, King Charles highlighted a foundational democratic principle, saying that "executive power is subject to checks and balances". The line drew strong applause, particularly from Democrats, many of whom have criticized President Donald Trump’s use of power. Later, another line resonated across the chamber: “America's words carry weight and meaning, as they have since independence. The actions of this great nation matter even more.” For many Democrats, the remarks felt like a subtle warning, and a reaffirmation of democratic accountability.
Quoting Henry Kissinger, the King emphasized the strength of the transatlantic alliance and highlighted NATO’s unity, recalling its mobilisation after the 9/11 attacks. Drawing from his own service in the Royal Navy, he spoke about shared security and intelligence ties between the US and Europe. He also touched on climate concerns, saying, "From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice-caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other's defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries."
One of the biggest questions ahead of the visit was whether King Charles would address Jeffrey Epstein and his victims. He did not. The closest reference came when he spoke about the need to "support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today". With new revelations linking powerful figures, including Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, the absence stood out, especially as the Epstein saga continues to unfold.
Despite the seriousness of the moment, King Charles added humour to his speech. He referenced Oscar Wilde’s famous line about the US and Britain sharing everything "except, of course, a language", joked about parliamentary traditions, and quipped that US independence was "just the other day". He also assured lawmakers he wasn’t there for a "cunning rearguard action" to restore British rule. Amid tensions, the humour appeared to work, helping soften the atmosphere and reinforce goodwill.