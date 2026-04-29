/The King’s Speech: 5 moments from Charles’ US address that you need to know

Quoting Henry Kissinger, the King emphasized the strength of the transatlantic alliance and highlighted NATO’s unity, recalling its mobilisation after the 9/11 attacks. Drawing from his own service in the Royal Navy, he spoke about shared security and intelligence ties between the US and Europe. He also touched on climate concerns, saying, "From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice-caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other's defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries."