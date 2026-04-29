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'No more exits for now': UAE is reassessing multilateral ties after its OPEC departure, rules out further withdrawals

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 19:52 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 19:53 IST
'No more exits for now': UAE is reassessing multilateral ties after its OPEC departure, rules out further withdrawals

UAE reviews international alignments after OPEC exit Photograph: (AI Generated)

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Abu Dhabi was producing around 3.4 million barrels per day, or roughly 3 per cent of global crude supply, before production adjustments linked to regional conflict conditions. 

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to leave OPEC, effective 1 May, marks a significant shift in the global oil architecture, removing one of the cartel’s largest producers from its production quota system after nearly six decades of membership. While OPEC and its allies are expected to maintain coordinated supply policy, the move has triggered a broader reassessment in Abu Dhabi, of its engagement across multilateral organisations, even as officials stress that no further withdrawals are being considered.

A UAE official told Reuters that the country is ‘reviewing the utility of its membership in multilateral organisations broadly” but is “not considering any further withdrawals at this time’. The statement follows speculation over whether Abu Dhabi could reconsider participation in other regional bodies, including the ​Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), following its surprise decision to leave OEPC and OEPC+.

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OPEC+ cohesion expected despite widening Saudi rift

OPEC+ delegates and analysts said the wider producer alliance is likely to remain intact, continuing coordination on oil supply policy despite the UAE’s departure. However, the exit of the UAE, the fourth-largest producer in OPEC, underscores growing friction with Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader.

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Abu Dhabi was producing around 3.4 million barrels per day, or roughly 3 per cent of global crude supply, before production adjustments linked to regional conflict conditions. Its departure removes one of the bloc’s most influential producers from the quota framework that has long balanced global supply and demand.

Strategic recalibration and shifting alliances

The move comes amid what officials describe as a wider reassessment of alliances in Abu Dhabi. Senior UAE official Anwar Gargash told Reuters, “Strategic autonomy remains the UAE’s enduring choice,” adding that the country would “scrutinize” its regional and international relationships “to determine who can be relied upon”.

He also remarked, “It is true that, logistically, the GCC countries supported each other, but politically and militarily, I think their position was the weakest in history.” The UAE has strengthened ties with the United States and Israel since the 2020 Abraham Accords, viewing the relationship as a strategic channel to Washington and a tool for regional influence.

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Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava

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Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava is a Sub Editor at WION with two years of experience in the media industry, covering space, defence, and geopolitics. Passionate about clarity and accuracy, she...Read More

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