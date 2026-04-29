Journeys to Mars have long been defined by duration, often requiring many months each way and extending to more than a year for a full mission. A new study, however, suggests that this timeline could be significantly reduced. Research published in Acta Astronautica indicates that round-trip travel time could fall to as little as 153 days by using early orbital data from asteroids. The findings present a structured method to identify more direct interplanetary paths, potentially removing hundreds of days from conventional mission profiles.

Rethinking trajectories with asteroid data



Mission planners typically rely on precise planetary alignments, particularly during Mars opposition, which occurs roughly every 26 months when Earth lies between the Sun and Mars, bringing the planets closer together. The study, led by Marcelo de Oliveira Souza of the State University of Northern Rio de Janeiro, examines whether early-stage asteroid trajectories, based on limited observations, can be used as a guide to uncover alternative routes.

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The research focused on asteroid 2001 CA21, whose initial projected orbit intersected both Earth and Mars. By analysing transfer paths within five degrees of the asteroid’s orbital inclination, the study identified trajectories that allow spacecraft to follow a more direct path through space. Testing Mars oppositions in 2027, 2029 and 2031, only the 2031 alignment proved suitable. Souza noted, “The 2031 Mars opposition supports two complete sub-year round-trip missions consistent with the CA21-anchored plane.”

A new approach to mission design



The study does not propose using a specific asteroid for navigation. Instead, it introduces a screening method for identifying efficient transfer opportunities that standard calculations may overlook. According to phys.org, Souza explained in his paper, “This study illustrates how the well-defined plane geometry of a preliminary small-body orbit can be employed as a methodological screening tool for rapid interplanetary transfer identification.”

The findings also outline travel scenarios, including outbound journeys of approximately 33 to 56 days and return trips of 90 to 135 days. These durations contrast sharply with existing mission timelines.

Implications for future exploration



Reducing travel time is central to future missions, particularly those involving human crews. Shorter journeys would limit exposure to radiation and reduce logistical demands. While further validation is required, the study demonstrates that early asteroid data, which is often overlooked, may provide a practical tool for reshaping interplanetary travel planning.