/India’s thorium push: Top 7 countries with largest reserves and where India stands

India is set to become only the second country after Russia to operate a commercial-scale fast breeder reactor, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. India has advanced its three-stage nuclear power programme with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam attaining first criticality on April 6, 2026. Officials quoted by the press Information Bureau described it as a “significant milestone,” marking India’s entry into the second stage of the programme.