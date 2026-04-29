/UAE’s exit from OPEC: A sign of a widening rift with Saudi Arabia and a win for Trump — how?

At the centre of the decision lies a long-standing tension over production limits. OPEC was founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, with an objective to co-ordinate and unify petroleum policies among Member Countries. The body has since expanded to include Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, which joined as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1967. It has traditionally coordinated output to stabilise prices, with Saudi Arabia acting as its de facto leader. For the UAE, these quotas have increasingly constrained its ability to expand exports despite possessing significant spare capacity.