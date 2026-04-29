/A long-brewing move? What led to the UAE’s exit from OPEC after prolonged strain within the group? 5 reasons

From a security standpoint, Emirati policymakers argue that the conflict with Iran has fundamentally reshaped regional calculations. Iran has reportedly targeted the UAE more than any other country, including Israel, prompting increasingly vocal criticism from Emirati leaders over what they describe as a “weak” response from Gulf partners. The timing also aligns with what analysts term “unprecedented turmoil in energy markets,” with Gulf oil and gas exports having remained “largely paralysed for two months” due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has constrained OPEC’s ability to stabilise supply during crises. Now that Iran, an OPEC member, has sought to influence shipping through the Strait via reportedly proposed tolling mechanisms have further heightened concerns in Abu Dhabi, helping explain why policymakers appear less inclined to remain bound within the cartel’s framework.