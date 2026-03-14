/Araghchi and S Jaishankar discuss evolving situation amid West Asia crisis

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (Apr 29), the leaders discussed the current situation in Tehran. The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as the international community watches the fragile, two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US-Israel coalition, which was brokered earlier this month. According to a statement released following the call, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the ceasefire, reviewed the status of bilateral relations, and discussed broader regional and international security issues. A primary focus of the conversation was the restoration of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. For India, the stakes could not be higher, with nearly 90% of India’s LPG imports transiting through the Strait.

Reports indicate that Araghchi and Jaishankar discussed the imperative of ensuring the unimpeded freedom of navigation. The Iranian side reportedly shared updates on their 10-point peace proposal, while India reiterated its consistent stance that "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy" remain the only viable paths to a lasting peace in West Asia. Beyond the immediate conflict, the ministers reviewed the progress of ongoing bilateral projects. Despite the regional turmoil, both nations have expressed a commitment to maintaining the strategic momentum of the Chabahar Port, which serves as a vital gateway for India to reach Central Asian markets.

Also read: Trump plans for extended Strait of Hormuz blockade to pressure Iran on nuclear deal

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The conversation also touched upon the "disconcerting" impact the conflict has had on global trade networks. Dr Jaishankar emphasised that the prolonged instability in the region has caused "immense suffering" and stressed that India, as a significant regional stakeholder, remains in close touch with all parties to prevent a return to full-scale hostilities. The call follows a period of intense pressure from the Trump administration, which had issued stark ultimatums to Tehran regarding the maritime blockade.