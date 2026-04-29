/Trump plans for extended Strait of Hormuz blockade to pressure Iran on nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has reportedly instructed his officials to prepare for an extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, the move is aimed at weakening Tehran’s economy and forcing concessions on its nuclear programme. This decision follows a breakdown in peace talks and a determination by the administration that a sustained blockade carries less risk than either resuming a full-scale bombing campaign or withdrawing from the conflict entirely.

According to the report by the Wall Street Journal, the decision was made following a high-level meeting in the situation room of the White House. According to the US officials, the central component of the extended blockade is a suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment for at least 20 years. The blockade is designed to hit the economic lifeline of Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why did the US choose a blockade?

According to the report, which cites anonymous US officials, they considered two competing alternatives: resuming military strikes and withdrawing from the conflict. However, both options were viewed as carrying greater risks; continuing the blockade was considered a middle ground. Trump claimed that the US is in a “state of collapse” and urged them to get smart soon. Iran wants an end to the war and lifting of the blockade, but remains adamant on delaying the nuclear discussion, while Washington claims a nuclear concession was non-negotiable.

“Prior to the U.S. blockade on Iran, 5 ships were moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on an average day. Today, more than 20 vessels remain in Chah Bahar as U.S. forces cut off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the ongoing blockade,” said a post by the CENTCOM on the social media platform X.

The Iranian Rial has hit a record low of 1.8 million to $1 as the country is facing a severe storage crunch for its oil. Meanwhile, the UAE has decided to quit OPEC and maintain a reflection of a major change and widening in the infighting among the Gulf nations.