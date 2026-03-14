Former FBI Director James Comey surrendered to authorities on Wednesday (April 29) to face charges tied to a social media post that prosecutors say threatened the life of Donald Trump. The case centers on an Instagram image Comey briefly shared, showing seashells arranged to read “86 47.” Prosecutors argue the phrase implies harm toward Trump, the 47th president, as “86” can mean “get rid of.” Comey has denied wrongdoing, insisting he was unaware of any violent connotation and accusing authorities of pursuing the case for political reasons. This is the second time the Justice Department has charged Comey, a long-time critic of Trump.

Comey made a brief court appearance in Virginia but did not enter a plea. His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, said they would seek dismissal, arguing selective and vindictive prosecution due to Comey’s criticism of Trump. Judge William Fitzpatrick read out the charges. Comey acknowledged his rights and later smiled at family members as he exited, according to CBS News. The judge declined prosecutors’ request to impose release conditions, saying they were unnecessary. Prosecutors allege Comey 'knowingly and wilfully' threatened the president and transmitted that threat across state lines. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

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The original post, shared in May 2025, featured the shell formation with the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” After the backlash, Comey deleted the post and clarified his intent. "I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assume were a political message," he wrote. "I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down."

Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected claims of political bias. "Of course, it's serious when you threaten the president of the United States," Blanche said. “Anybody who tries to put forward some narrative that this is just about seashells, or something to the contrary, is missing the point. You cannot threaten the president of the United States.” Blanche also referenced a recent security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where a man rushed toward a ballroom where Trump was present before being stopped by the Secret Service.