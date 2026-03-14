/Ali Khamenei's 'humble house' registered as Iranian national monument

The residence of slain Iranian Supreme Leader has been officially designated as a national heritage site. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 28) that the registration was finalised following formal correspondence and approval from Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. News agency IRNA reported that the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran, Ali Darabi, says plans are underway to register the office and residence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a national site.

The decision to preserve the "humble house" underscores the state’s commitment to immortalising the personal legacy and austere lifestyle of the martyred leader. Located in a modest quarter of the capital, the residence served as the nerve center for pivotal revolutionary decisions and high-level diplomatic meetings for decades. Officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts stated that the site will be maintained in its original condition to serve as a "living museum of revolutionary values" for future generations.

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The approval from Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seen as a vital endorsement, ensuring that the transition of the private residence into a public monument adheres to the spiritual and familial wishes of the leadership. Historians suggest that by opening the doors of this residence to the public, the administration aims to showcase the simplicity and devotion that characterised the leader's tenure. Plans are already underway to develop an educational annex and a digital archive within the vicinity. This project will offer visitors an intimate look at the documents, personal effects, and historical milestones that shaped the nation’s modern trajectory from within those very walls.

Traffic camera tracking led to Khamenei's assassination

Khamenei was killed as the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. Reports suggest that the traffic cameras in the capital were used to track the movement of the supreme leader's bodyguards. In a major intelligence coup, the Mossad hijacked Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus to dismantle the regime's security from within. By leveraging a compromised camera that overlooked the parking zone for Khamenei's guards, Israeli intelligence spent years cataloguing the addresses, schedules, and roles of the Supreme Leader's personal protectors, turning a tool of state oppression into a tactical advantage for the current conflict.