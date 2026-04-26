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Mojtaba Khamenei is dead? New mural unveiled in Mashhad shows Iran’s Ayatollah among leaders killed in war with US

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 21:40 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 21:40 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei is dead? New mural unveiled in Mashhad shows Iran’s Ayatollah among leaders killed in war with US

New mural unveiled in Mashhad shows Mojtaba Khamenei as 'Martyr' Photograph: (X)

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A Mashhad mural featuring Mojtaba Khamenei alongside deceased leaders has fueled speculation regarding his potential death or injury following his father’s reported demise during the ongoing US-Israel conflict.

A newly unveiled mural in the Iranian city of Mashhad has triggered fresh questions over the fate of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, after his portrait appeared alongside figures believed to have been killed during recent US-Israeli airstrikes.

The mural, revealed at a public event attended by officials of the Islamic Republic, features Mojtaba Khamenei among several prominent Iranian military and political figures said to have died in the ongoing conflict. His father, Ali Khamenei, is also depicted in the artwork.

Footage of the unveiling, widely circulated on social media, shows a large screen being removed to reveal the mural, which portrays senior figures associated with the war. Murals in Iran are typically large wall paintings used to honour individuals, narrate historical events, or convey public messages.

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The inclusion of Mojtaba Khamenei among figures presumed dead has fuelled speculation about his condition. There has been no official comment from Iranian authorities or state media addressing the mural or the questions it has raised.

Rumours regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s health have circulated since March and April, with some reports suggesting he was seriously injured or incapacitated during the strikes. Claims from Israeli-linked sources have indicated he may be in a severe condition and unable to govern, although these assertions remain unverified.

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Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since reportedly succeeding his father following the latter’s death in a US-Israel strike on February 28, the first day of the conflict. Since then, his communications have been limited to written statements issued through state media.

Iranian officials, however, have maintained that he is safe or recovering, and there has been no formal confirmation of his death.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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