/‘Not my first time,’ says Trump after WHCD shooting. Here’s a timeline of assassination attempts against the US president

US President Donald Trump invoked a string of past threats on his life after a shooting scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 25), saying the latest incident was “not the first time” he was targeted. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the venue after loud, unidentified bangs were heard, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service. Addressing reporters later, Trump described the suspect as a “would-be assassin” and pointed to earlier incidents.

“As you know, this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill,” Trump said. He specifically referenced incidents in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida, adding, “we came close, we really did”.

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Authorities later confirmed that a suspect had been detained following the dinner incident, while Trump praised security personnel for their quick action.

Here’s a look at threats and assassination attempts against Trump.

June 2016, Las Vegas rally gun grab attempt

British national Michael Steven Sandford attempted to seize a police officer’s firearm during a Trump rally in Las Vegas. He later told investigators he intended to kill Trump. He was convicted, jailed and deported, according to court records.

November 2016, Reno rally gun scare

Trump was rushed off stage at a rally in Reno after a false alarm triggered panic when someone shouted “gun”. A man was detained but found to be unarmed. Trump returned shortly after, based on media reports at the time.

September 2017, Forklift attack attempt

Gregory Lee Leingang stole a forklift in Mandan, North Dakota, and attempted to drive it towards Trump’s motorcade. He later admitted he planned to overturn the presidential limousine. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.

October 2018, Poison mail scare

An envelope containing castor beans, initially suspected to be ricin, was intercepted before reaching Trump. Authorities later arrested a Utah man in connection with the incident, according to federal records.

August 2020, White House perimeter shooting

Trump was briefly escorted from a press briefing after Secret Service officers shot an armed individual outside the White House. He later returned to continue the briefing, according to pool reports.

September 2020, Ricin letter plot

Canadian national Pascale Ferrier was arrested for mailing a ricin-laced letter addressed to Trump during the election campaign. She was later sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison, based on federal court records.

2024, Iran-linked murder-for-hire plots

US authorities alleged multiple plots linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting Trump. Individuals, including Asif Merchant and Farhad Shakeri, were charged in separate cases, while Iran denied involvement, according to Justice Department announcements.

July 2024, Butler, Pennsylvania, rally shooting

One of the most serious attempts occurred when Thomas Crooks opened fire at a rally, wounding Trump in the ear. One attendee was killed, and two others were injured. The gunman was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper, according to FBI and Senate findings.

September 2024, West Palm Beach golf club plot

Ryan Wesley Routh was allegedly found with a rifle concealed near the Trump International Golf Club while Trump was present. A Secret Service agent fired at him before he fled. He was later arrested, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, based on FBI and court records.

October 2024, Coachella rally arrest

Police detained a man near a Trump rally checkpoint in California with firearms, ammunition and fake identification documents. Authorities stated that the case raised serious concerns, according to police reports.

May 2025, False assassination letter case

A handwritten threat letter led to an arrest, but investigators later determined the accused was not responsible. Prosecutors charged another man, Demetric Scott, alleging he fabricated the threat, according to court filings.

August 2025, Death threats and arrest

A woman from Indiana was arrested in Washington after allegedly making violent online threats against Trump and carrying a bladed object near the White House during a protest, based on charging documents.

August 2025, Gun at a Virginia golf club

A club member accidentally brought a loaded handgun into Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, while Trump was present. The weapon passed screening before being self-reported, prompting an internal review, according to security reports.

October 2025, Air Force One security concern

A suspicious elevated hunting stand with a clear view of Air Force One’s parking area was discovered near Palm Beach International Airport ahead of Trump’s arrival. The FBI opened an investigation based on federal reports.

February 2026, the Mar-a-Lago intruder shot

Secret Service officers shot and killed a 21-year-old man who allegedly entered Mar-a-Lago armed with a shotgun and a gas canister. Trump was not at the property at the time, according to law enforcement reports.

March 2026, Airspace violation over Mar-a-Lago

A civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace above Mar-a-Lago and was intercepted by fighter jets. Authorities said the no-fly zone had been breached, based on defence reports.

April 2026, White House Correspondents’ Dinner scare