According to pool reports and CNN, police flooded the Washington Hilton as helicopters circled overhead after the incident. The United States Secret Service said a suspect was in custody, while a CNN reporter confirmed the shooter was dead. It is yet not clear what was the motive of the attack and who is behind it.

The US Secret Service confirmed that one person is in custody in connection with the reported shooting incident and said it is actively investigating the situation. Officials added that the condition of other individuals involved has not yet been confirmed, and law enforcement continues to assess the scene.