US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after reports of possible gunshots triggered panic. Attendees took cover as security sealed the venue. Authorities are investigating the incident, and Trump was moved to safety.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the ballroom of White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (Apr 25). Social media video showed attendees crouching under tables. Reports said that the room was immediately sealed. WATCH video of Trump's evacuation here
Reports indicated possible gunshots. AFP reported that a suspect was in custody after apparent shooting at Trump dinner. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. In the videos on social media, loud bangs were heard.
AFP quoted a cabinet member saying that shots were fired during a press dinner at Donald Trump's table, triggering panic and a swift security response. Attendees took cover as authorities secured the venue. Photos showed agents with their guns after loud bangs were heard
There did not immediately appear to be any injuries. A number of top administration officials were in attendance, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Images by AFP showed Secret Service agents evacuating the top leaders including US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to pool reports and CNN, police flooded the Washington Hilton as helicopters circled overhead after the incident. The United States Secret Service said a suspect was in custody, while a CNN reporter confirmed the shooter was dead. It is yet not clear what was the motive of the attack and who is behind it.
The US Secret Service confirmed that one person is in custody in connection with the reported shooting incident and said it is actively investigating the situation. Officials added that the condition of other individuals involved has not yet been confirmed, and law enforcement continues to assess the scene.
Trump was attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time as President after skipping the event during his first term. Trump previously attended the dinner as a private citizen in 2011, when he was roasted by then-President Barack Obama. The annual dinner, held at the Washington Hilton, grabbed eyeballs amid criticism from journalists over Trump’s relationship with the press.