US President Donald Trump was swiftly evacuated from the ballroom of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington by Secret Service after possible shots were fired at his table, on Saturday (Apr 25). In a dramatic video, Trump was shown a message by an agent as he remained unmoved. He was seen being escorted off swiftly by the officials. Soon after, loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. The White House Press Pool Reports confirmed that the President of the United States and Vice President JD Vance are “safe and secure.” The White House Correspondents’ Association has addressed attendees from the stage, stating that the event will continue. However, it remains unclear whether any protectees will return to the venue, even as the Presidential Seal is still visibly placed on the podium.

Incidentally, the Washington Hilton has a history linked to major security incidents: it is the same hotel outside which John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate then–U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1981. The latest evacuation at the venue also comes amid heightened political tensions, including the fact that Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during his 2024 presidential campaign rally.

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Here's the evacuation video:

Who all have reacted to the incident?

In his first response, Trump said that the show must go on. Among the first official responses came from Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader of the United States Senate, who posted on X: “I am closely monitoring the unfolding situation at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. I am grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and am praying that everyone remains safe.”

House Republicans issued a statement expressing solidarity and saying they are praying for those who were in harm’s way during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. They also thanked the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies for their swift response and for risking their lives to protect democracy and its leaders.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he was “very thankful to God” that President Donald Trump, the First Lady, Vice President JD Vance, the Second Lady, and other attendees were safe following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident. He added that the event highlights an “unprecedented stream of threats” facing Trump and other officials, praising law enforcement for their swift response. Graham urged Americans to pray for calmer times and focus on unity rather than division.

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service confirmed that one person is in custody in connection with the reported shooting incident and said it is actively investigating the situation. Authorities also stated that President Donald Trump and the First Lady are safe. However, officials added that the condition of other individuals involved has not yet been confirmed, and law enforcement continues to assess the scene. Reuters reported that the US Secret Service continued to move through the venue with weapons drawn as they conducted a sweep of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner floor. Security personnel were seen maintaining a heightened posture while ensuring the area was fully cleared and no further threats remained, as the situation remained under active investigation.