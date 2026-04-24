/Iran cleric wants Trump to apologise over Ali Khamenei killing, admit ‘mistake’ before world

Senior Iranian cleric Ali Shirazi has said that US President Donald Trump must apologise to Iranians over the killing of Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Ali Shirazi, who is head of the ideological-political organisation of Iran’s police, said Trump “must apologise to the Iranian people and admit before the world that killing our leader was a mistake.”

Shirazi further said that hostility toward Israel is “a Quranic and unchangeable principle” and warned that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to deliver a strong response to any enemy action.

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‘Hostility toward Israel is a Quranic and unchangeable principle’

Ali Khamenei was assassinated on Feb. 28 in Tehran in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting high-ranking Iranian officials. The Iranian government confirmed his death on March 1.

Ali Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law and daughter-in-law were also killed in the strikes. His son Mojtaba Khamenei was subsequently appointed Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts on March 8, 2026.

Shirazi’s demand for an apology is unlikely to be met as officials in Washington see Khamenei’s killing as a strategic success.

After the Feb 28 strikes, Trump had posted on Truth Social that Israel, with US support, had killed Khamenei. “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote in the post.

The US president has since repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime is “fractured”, pointing to tensions between hardliners and the moderate faction now engaged in negotiations for peace.

Shirazi, however, said that elements within Iran’s security establishment remain uncompromising.

Iran risks ‘historic error’ in reading Trump, says former US envoy

Former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said on Thursday that Iran is misjudging President Donald Trump’s commitment to victory. He warned that expecting Trump to “blink” would be a mistake of “historic dimensions.”

“Iran is grossly misjudging the President of the United States’ commitment to victory against Iran. It thinks President Trump will blink because The New York Times says so. This will be an error of historic dimensions,” he posted on X.