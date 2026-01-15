/‘Talks with Iran appeasement,’ says Reza Pahlavi, appeals Western countries to join war against Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince and son of Iran’s ousted shah, who is also the face of Iranian opposition, said in Berlin on Thursday that any negotiations with the clerical leadership in Tehran amount to “appeasement” and voiced hope that renewed street protests will topple it. He also urged the Western countries to join the war against Iran. He also criticised the US-Iran ceasefire and voiced support for continued pressure on Tehran.

“The whole narrative of ceasefire and negotiation is still based on thinking that … you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists,” Pahlavi told journalists.

“I don’t see that happening,” he added, while condemning Iran’s new leaders after the killing of Ali Khamenei and other senior figures as “different faces of the same machine.”

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‘No deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this’

Pahlavi said Iran “slaughtered innocent citizens by the thousands” and threatens Europe with long-range missiles. “No deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this. It is in their DNA.”

The son of the former Shah appealed to Western countries to join the war against Iran and criticised the decision of the German government not to meet him during his visit to Berlin on Thursday.

Pahlavi accused Europe of standing by and allowing the Tehran government to continue the bloody repression of protests that killed thousands at the end of last year.

‘Change is on ⁠the way,’ says Pehlavi

“The question is not whether change will come. Change is on ⁠the way,” he said, adding, “The real question is how many Iranians will lose their lives while the community of Western democracies continues to merely watch.”

Pahlavi, who has spent most of his life in exile, emerged as a potential opposition leader after anti-government protests erupted in Tehran and other Iranian cities last year.

However, many Western governments have been cautious about offering their endorsement to him because it remains unclear what support he enjoys.

Pahlavi's visit to Germany came as efforts to end the conflict appear to ⁠have stalled, with Iran and the United States both maintaining blockades of the vital Strait of Hormuz.