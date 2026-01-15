/Blasts over Tehran, air defence systems activated: Iranian state media

Air defence systems were activated in parts of Tehran on Thursday (April 23) evening amid reports of hostile aerial activity, Iranian state media said, marking the first such development since a ceasefire came into effect.

The IRNA state news agency reported that the “sound of air defence firing” was heard in western Tehran, while Mehr news agency said the systems were activated across several parts of the capital to intercept “hostile targets”, without providing further details. The reports come amid heightened regional tensions despite the ceasefire announcement.

The development comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US Navy to open fire on any vessel suspected of laying mines in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, signalling a sharp intensification of maritime security operations in the region.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said there should be “no hesitation” in carrying out such action and claimed that mine-clearing operations were already underway and would now be significantly expanded.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The directive comes alongside his earlier decision to extend the ceasefire period, during which he said Iran’s leadership had been “fractured” by the conflict and required time to present a proposal for peace between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel is prepared to resume military operations against Iran, stating that the army is ready for both “defence and attack” and that targets have already been identified.

“We are awaiting the green light from America—first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, the initiator of the destruction plan against Israel, and the successors to the leadership of the Iranian regime,” Katz said.

He accused the Iranian leadership of relying on internal repression and economic pressure, adding, “The Iranian terrorist regime specialises mainly in internal repression of its people through the Revolutionary Guards and Basij, as well as energy extortion by threatening to raise global oil prices.”

“This regime, brought to its knees, has its leaders hiding in tunnels and struggling with communication and decision-making… yet it declares itself victorious,” he said.

Katz further warned that any renewed military action would be more intense than previous strikes. “This time, the attack will be different and deadly, delivering devastating blows to the most painful points… which will shake its foundations and bring it down,” he said.