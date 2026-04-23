/'President has said India is a great country': US rushes to damage control after Trump’s ‘hellhole’ remark

Hours after President Donald Trump shared a social media post describing India in derogatory terms, it sparked a political uproar, prompting United States officials to move quickly to contain the damage, with the US Embassy in New Delhi highlighting India as a “great country” and underscoring strong ties with its leadership, pointing to Trump’s personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he has often described as a “great friend”.

A US Embassy spokesperson said, “The President has said India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top,” in an attempt to ease tensions after the post triggered a strong reaction.

The controversy stems from a social media post shared by Trump that included a transcript from a conservative talk show hosted by Michael Savage. In the discussion, Savage referred to US birthright citizenship and made claims about migrants arriving late in pregnancy to secure automatic citizenship for their children.

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The post further alleged that such migrants later bring family members from countries including India and China, referring to them as coming from “some other hellhole on the planet.”

Responding to queries regarding the controversial social media post and subsequent clarification issued by US officials, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the remarks as “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste” and stated that they do not reflect the reality of India-US ties.

“We have seen the comments, as well as the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

However, earlier in the day, the MEA played down the controversy as Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen some reports,” declining to elaborate further during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, Iran also reacted to the controversy, defending India and China. The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad posted on X that both countries are “cradles of civilisation” and criticised the remarks, taking a dig at Trump amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.