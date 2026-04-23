/David Del Rio spotted in Paris after being fired from show Matlock

American actor David Del Rio has been making headlines once again after he was spotted in Paris with his wife after his exit from the show Matlock from sexual assault allegations. Apart from Matlock, David is also known for featuring in The Good Doctor.

David Del Rio in Paris amid sexual assault allegations

As per the report of TMZ, a few videos and pictures of David and his wife Katherine Del Rio is being circulated on social media. The report suggests that the couple have temporarily relocated to Paris with their children, where she's currently enrolled in culinary school.

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David reportedly continues to deny the sex assault allegations as the situation plays out in arbitration, and the couple are focused on staying firm on their stance united.

Sexual allegation against actor David Del Rio

As per reports, David Del Rio's departure from the show Matlock raised eyebrows as sources suggested that an alleged incident happened in September last year, where he was accused of sexually assauling his fellow Matlock colleague Leah Lewis.

As per reports, this incident triggered an immediate reaction from the makers of Matlock and CBS Studios. Post investigation of the incident, David Del Rio was immediately escorted out on the same day, and the assault was reported. Later, Leah Lewis addressed the incident by sharing a picture of herself and her mother on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, the caption read, “Mom is here. We're moving forward in love and length. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word: strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.”

David Del Rio's filing of arbitration against CBS Studios over his removal from show Matlock

After facing sexual assault allegations, David Del Rio reportedly filed an arbitration claim against CBS Studios over his termination. His attorney Shawn Holley later said that he has taken action to address false and misleading allegations that cost him his profession and reputation. As per Variety, the attorney stated, "At the arbitration, Mr Del Rio will present real-time text communications and evidence that directly contradicts prior public characterisations of the interaction at issue. This evidence was not fully considered before adverse employment action was taken."