/The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 2026 is lined up with blockbuster Hollywood sequels

This year, 2026, will witness the return of several iconic Hollywood films as their sequels line up for theatrical release. From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Toy Story 5 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, here's a lineup of the most anticipated sequels.
Hollywood has lined up sequels of several popular titles in 2026. Some of the most anticipated projects, which have been long in the making, will hit theatres this year. From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Toy Story 5 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the slate is packed with a variety of genres and promises top-notch entertainment coming your way.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
One of the most iconic films is bringing back the core four in part 2 including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release 20 years after the original. Directed by David Frankel, the new film will explore how traditional magazine print is struggling against AI and digital media.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
The sequel to the 2021 film reboot is set for a theatrical release in the United States on May 8, 2026. Helmed by Simon McQuoid, the movie will project Earthrealm's champions, led by Liu Kang, fighting against the forces of Outworld in a trap-filled rematch tournament.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Remember the unbreakable bond between Woody and Buzz? The 2026 sequel will reunite them as Woody returns from his life as a lost toy to help his friends combat Lilypad, an iPad-like tablet distracting their owner, Bonnie.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Tom Holland as Peter Parker is all set to hang in the air once again, protecting New York City as a full-time Spider-Man. Part 3 of the franchise will follow Parker, who is struggling to be remembered by his friends, who no longer recall him.
Release Date: September 11, 2026
In an upcoming American romantic fantasy film, Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Gillian Owens alongside Sally (Sandra Bullock), twenty-five years after the original Practical Magic was released. They reunite to break their family's 300-year-old curse, which dooms the men they love to death, and to confront a powerful dark magic.
Release Date: November 6, 2026
The Japanese film directed by Takashi Yamazaki is a sequel to the 2023 Oscar-winning film. The story continues with the Shikishima family, set two years later in 1949, with Godzilla causing massive destruction to the Statue of Liberty.
Release Date: December 18, 2026
Many Marvel fans thought Endgame was the end of the Avengers, but Doomsday is coming as a direct sequel featuring the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, along with other Avengers, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.
Release Date: December 18, 2026
With the release date in December 2026, the first trailer of the third part of the franchise has already stirred excitement among fans, showcasing the intense avatars of Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya. The story picks up where the previous chapter left off, as Emperor Paul grapples with the devastating consequences of his holy war while confronting conspiracies.
Release Date: December 25, 2026
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan return as guardians to stop rampaging jungle creatures and chaotic environments from destroying a city. This is the fifth and last instalment of the original franchise.