/US intercepts Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters, away from Strait of Hormuz: Sources

The US Defence Department said on Thursday that it seized the oil tanker Majestic X in the Indian Ocean. The tanker had been bound for Zhoushan, China. The department said, “We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate.”

The seizure was made after Iran attacked three cargo ships on Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, capturing two of them.

The defence department also released footage of the seizure of the vessel, showing US troops on the deck of the vessel.

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Ship-tracking data showed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, almost the same location as the oil tanker Tifani seized by American forces earlier.

The Majestic X is a Guyana-flagged oil tanker that was previously named Phonix and had been sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2024 for smuggling Iranian crude oil in contravention of American sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

US targeting Iranian ships in open waters to avoid mines?

The US military is looking to target Iranian ships in open waters and away from the Strait of Hormuz to avoid any risk of floating mines during operations.

The US military has now intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters and is redirecting them away from their locations near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, said shipping and security sources.

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran’s trade by sea, while Iran has fired on ships to prevent them from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Iran said it had captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, its first seizures since the war began.

US forces diverted 3 more Iranian-flagged oil tankers

The US has diverted at least three more Iranian-flagged oil tankers in recent days, according to two US and Indian shipping sources and two separate Western maritime security sources.

One of the vessels was the Iranian-flagged Deep Sea supertanker, which was partially loaded with crude and last seen on its public tracking transponder off Malaysia’s coast a week ago, according to the sources and ship tracking data.

The smaller Iranian-flagged Sevin, which had a ⁠maximum capacity of 1 million barrels and was carrying 65% of its load, was also intercepted.

US forces had directed 29 vessels to turn around since its blockade

The Iranian-flagged supertanker Dorena was also intercepted, fully loaded with 2 million barrels of crude, and last seen off the coast of southern India three days ago, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

The US Central Command said on Wednesday in a post on X that Dorena ⁠has been under the escort of a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after attempting to violate the blockade.

US forces may have intercepted the Iranian-flagged Derya tanker, shipping sources said after it failed to discharge its cargo of Iranian oil in India before a US waiver on Iranian crude purchases expired on Sunday.

US forces had directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port since the start of its blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports,