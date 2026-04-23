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‘US blockade, threats and breach of commitments main obstacles to talks’: Pezeshkian

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 24:45 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 24:50 IST
‘US blockade, threats and breach of commitments main obstacles to talks’: Pezeshkian

US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire extension, but said the naval blockade will continue. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also reacted to the US continuing the naval blockade despite the ceasefire extension, and said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz will be impossible if the ceasefire continues to be breached.

Hours after Iran denied that it urged for a ceasefire extension, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that the naval blockade of Iranian ports, threats, and “breach of commitments” are the main obstacles to “genuine negotiations” with the United States. He said in a post on X that Iran always welcomes dialogue and agreement and targeted the US by saying that the “world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would extend the ceasefire, but the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

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Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also reacted to the naval blockade continuing despite the ceasefire extension and said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz will be impossible if the ceasefire continues to be breached.

“A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying. The only way forward is to recognize the rights of the Iranian nation,” Ghalibaf added.

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Trump unilaterally announced an extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran amid frantic efforts to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table. He has also not set any timeline for the extension of a ceasefire with Iran.

Meanwhile, reports said a second round of US-Iran talks could take place within the next three days, reported The New York Post Wednesday, citing President Donald Trump and unnamed Pakistani sources. “It’s possible!” Trump reportedly told the Post by a text message when asked about sources in Pakistan saying that a second round was “expected in Islamabad within the next 36 to 72 hours.”

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media. He’s passionate about news, has a penchant fo...Read More

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