US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Apr 22) that Iranian authorities have agreed to halt the execution of eight women following his intervention. The move, which Trump framed as a major humanitarian victory, comes just as the two nations are on the edge of a return to active hostilities. Incidentally, according to the Iranian judiciary's official Mizan Online website, "Trump was misled once again by fake news. The women who were claimed to be on the verge of execution, some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment."

The statement came after the US president's post on Truth Social in which he shared images of the eight detainees reportedly arrested during the widespread anti-government protests that have rocked Iran since January. Trump had urged Tehran's leadership to "do them no harm," suggesting their release would be a "great start" to upcoming negotiations.

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By Wednesday evening, Trump claimed the Iranian regime had respected his request. "Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison," Trump posted.

“I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added. The development follows a period of intense scepticism, and after the week, Mizan Online had dismissed the initial reports of the executions as "fake news," claiming activists had misled Trump.