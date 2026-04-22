/If they seek war, we are ready...': Iran sets condition for talks in Pakistan after Trump's ceasefire extension

In a statement to Iranian media IRNA and Tasnim News agency, Iravani said, "As soon as Washington ends the naval blockade, I think the next round of negotiations will be held in Islamabad. "The United States must halt its ‘violation of the ceasefire’ before any new round of negotiations. We have not been the initiator of military aggression. If they seek a political solution, we are ready. If they seek war, Iran is ready for that as well...When that happens, the next round of negotiations will take place in Islamabad." He warned, "If the US wants a political solution, they are ready, if they want war then Iran is also ready." Additionally, Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has mocked America saying ceasefire extension means "nothing" because the “losing side cannot dictate terms.” He termed the ceasefire extension as a ploy “to buy time for a surprise strike.”

