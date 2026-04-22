/Tehran praises Islamabad's mediation role amid stalled US-Iran peace talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (Apr 22) appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing mediation efforts to resolve the devastating West Asia war, even as the diplomatic path toward a second round of peace talks remains uncertain. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted by news agency AFP as stating that Tehran "values and appreciates" the initiatives taken by Islamabad to establish regional stability. The remarks come as Pakistan continues its role as a pivotal "bridge" between the US and Iran, following the expiration of a critical two-week ceasefire earlier this morning.

The spokesperson’s gratitude was tempered by a firm stance on national security. While thanking Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar for their "tireless" shuttle diplomacy, Baghaei emphasised that Iran’s future participation in negotiations remains conditional. "We appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to end this imposed war," Baghaei said, referring to the conflict that erupted in February 2026.

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Despite the high-level thanks, Tehran has yet to formally commit to the second phase of the Islamabad talks. Originally scheduled to begin today (Apr 22), the talks hit a wall after the US seizure of the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska and continued naval blockade actions Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi labelled as "flagrant violations" of the truce.

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