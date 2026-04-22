/White House security alert forces press evacuation from outdoor positions by Secret Service

A security alert at the White House disrupted press operations on Wednesday, forcing reporters indoors as the US Secret Service moved swiftly to secure the complex. Journalists covering the White House were briefly moved into the briefing room after a security alert prompted action by the United States Secret Service. Members of the press were asked to relocate from outdoor media positions as reporters posted updates from inside the White House complex.

“Secret Service is moving press into briefing room at the White House because of a security alert of some kind,” Libbey Dean posted on X. Minutes later, she added, “Secret Service just gave us the ‘all clear’.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There was no immediate indication as to what triggered the security alert. The White House did not immediately comment on the incident, nor were any details on the nature of the incident provided. Media requests for clarification were sent to officials.

Journalist Ines Pohl also posted on X, noting activity around the perimeter. “Security alert at the White House perimeter,” she wrote, adding, “The lawn press tents have been evacuated, and everyone is moving to the press room. No further information is available at this time.” The lawn press area is regularly used by journalists covering daily presidential engagements and official arrivals.

The alert comes days after a man was detained for attempting to breach a security barrier near the White House complex. A Secret Service statement had said that the individual was stopped after jumping over a construction bollard near the Treasury Building on the northeast side of the complex

. Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi later said, “Shortly after 11:30 am, a man was quickly detained by uniformed US Secret Service police officers after jumping over a construction bollard near the Treasury Building on the northeast side of the complex.”

Security at the White House remains among the tightest in the United States, with temporary lockdowns and movement restrictions enforced whenever any unusual activity is detected.