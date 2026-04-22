/Tensions reignite as Thailand holds ceremony at disputed temple near Cambodia border

Diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia took a sharp turn on Wednesday (Apr 22) after Thai officials conducted a religious ceremony at ancient temple ruins along the contested border. The event prompted an immediate and sharp rebuke from Phnom Penh, threatening to destabilise an already fragile peace in the region.

The ceremony, attended by Thailand’s defence and culture ministers, was organised to commemorate the anniversary of historical border clashes. Adorned with traditional dancers, chanting monks, and water blessings, the event took place at a site currently under Thai control following a series of deadly military skirmishes in 2025. According to a statement from the Thai Defence Ministry, the "merit-making" ritual was dedicated to "brave heroes" who served in the border regions.

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The timing and location of the ceremony have touched a raw nerve. The 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple (known as Phra Viharn in Thailand), a UNESCO World Heritage site, remains at the heart of the dispute. While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of Cambodian sovereignty over the temple promontory in 1962 and 2013, the surrounding 4.6 square kilometers of scrubland remain a flashpoint for nationalist sentiment on both sides.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a scathing response, characterising the ceremony as a "provocative act" that violates its territorial integrity. "The use of cultural and religious platforms to assert unilateral claims over disputed territory is unacceptable," the statement read.

The diplomatic spat comes as international experts from the ICC-Preah Vihear recently confirmed severe structural damage to the temple. Preliminary assessments indicate that the 1,000-year-old Hindu-Buddhist complex sustained hits at over 560 points during the 2025 hostilities. UNESCO has since mobilised emergency funds to stabilise the site, but Cambodian archaeologists warn that full restoration could take decades and cost upwards of $70 million.