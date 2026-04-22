/Iran dismisses Trump’s call to release 8 women; labels reports of executions ‘fake news’

As Donald Trump seeks clemency for eight women were at risk of execution. TheUS president framed the move as a vital gesture of goodwill before the high-stakes second round of negotiations in Pakistan. Iran's judiciary denied the 79-year-old’s claims Tuesday ( Apr 21). According to the judiciary's official Mizan Online website, "Trump was misled once again by fake news. The women who were claimed to be on the verge of execution, some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment."

The US president posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (Apr 21) at a critical juncture as the 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran nears expiration. He wrote,"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women." Further adding, “I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!"

The appeal was reportedly triggered by reports and social media claims suggesting that the Iranian judiciary is preparing to carry out death sentences for eight women. While the identities of the women and the specific charges against them have not been confirmed by Tehran, the US president's public intervention has immediately elevated their case to a centrepiece of the bilateral agenda.

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This comes at a time when Donald Trump declared that the US holds a "very, very strong" position as it prepares for a high-stakes second round of talks with Iran in Pakistan. However, the US president’s optimistic rhetoric was tempered by a stark warning: if a deal is not reached before the current 14-day ceasefire expires on Wednesday (Apr 22), "lots of bombs" will begin to fall.



