Officials quoted by Reuters said the new budget increases Lockheed Martin F-35 procurement to 85 aircraft annually and allocates $102 billion for aircraft procurement and research and development, marking a 26 per cent rise over last year. Development of next-generation platforms, including Boeing’s F-47 fighter jet, is a priority, alongside $6.1 billion for Northrop Grumman’s B-21 bomber. The plan makes drones central, calling it the largest US investment in autonomous warfare and counter-drone systems. It requests $53.6 billion for autonomous drone platforms and logistics support, plus $21 billion for munitions, counter-drone defenses, and advanced systems. The Defense Autonomous Warfare Group grows from $225 million to about $54 billion, focusing on existing technologies and absorbing the Replicator initiative.