/Trump touts ‘strong position’ for Islamabad talks; Vance-led team heads to Pakistan

Donald Trump declared on Tuesday (Apr 21) that the US holds a "very, very strong" position as it prepares for a high-stakes second round of talks with Iran in Pakistan. However, the US president’s optimistic rhetoric was tempered by a stark warning: if a deal is not reached before the current 14-day ceasefire expires on Wednesday (Apr 22), "lots of bombs" will begin to fall. Speaking in an interview with news outlet CNBC, the President signalled that while he is dispatching a heavyweight delegation to Islamabad led by US Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, his patience for diplomacy is wearing thin.

“We’re going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice,” Trump said, referring to the economic pressure exerted by the ongoing USnaval blockade. He explicitly ruled out a long-term extension of the current truce, stating, “I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time.”

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Pakistan remains the "central mediator" in this conflict, which has paralysed global energy markets following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While the US team is reportedly already en route to the Pakistani capital, the Iranian side has sent mixed signals.

As the midnight deadline for the ceasefire approaches, the world’s eyes are on the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. Despite the initial ceasefire, Israel continued to bombard Lebanon, which was mentioned as part of the document shared by Pakistan. Tehran’s stance was clear: a ceasefire would mean no strikes in Lebanon. Though the first round of talks in Pakistan was unsuccessful, what happens in the second round remains to be seen.