/Donald Trump wants to give himself America's highest MILITARY honour: Report

Donald Trump has his eyes on the Medal of Honor, the highest military honour of the United States. The president has never served in the military, so he is not qualified to get it. Earlier, he talked several times about how he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
After the Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump reportedly now wants the Medal of Honor. Reports suggest that the American president has talked about giving himself the nation’s highest military honour despite never having served in the US armed forces. The development was first reported by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend.
The Medal of Honor is given by the president to US service members who “distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity, risking loss of life above and beyond the call of duty” in one of three circumstances. They should have engaged in military action against an enemy, participated in operations with an opposing foreign force or served with friendly foreign forces. Trump has never served in the US Army and somehow still believes he is qualified to get the medal.
He also managed to evade conscription during the Vietnam War and received four deferments for college and one for bone spurs in his heels. The American president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces; it is a civilian position and does not qualify him for the Medal of Honor. Trump made an inappropriate comment while talking about not being a part of the Vietnam War, when he said in an interview that avoiding sexually transmitted diseases was “my personal Vietnam.”
This is not the first time Trump has suggested getting the Medal of Honor. In February, the 79-year-old said he wanted one for travelling to Iraq in 2018. He said, "I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor" since "I was extremely brave". He added that he will ask his people if he could do so. "Someday I’m gonna try. I’m gonna test the law," he said.
Later that month, Trump again suggested the same thing during his State of the Union address. “I’ve always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honor, but I was informed I’m not allowed to give it to myself, and I wouldn’t know why I’d be taking it,” Trump said. “But if they ever open up that law, I will be there with you someday.”
Trump's love for awards and honours is well-known. He even demanded the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had stopped multiple wars across the world. When he wasn't picked for it last year, he sulked and openly showed his displeasure. After all the ranting, he sort of got the Nobel Peace Prize when Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado gave Trump her medal.
The president has got his hands on a few other awards, some of which were created just for him. In 2025, he was given the FIFA Peace Prize by the governing body for soccer, the first and only one so far. In February, the Washington Coal Club gave Trump a trophy declaring him the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” at a White House ceremony.