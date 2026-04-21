/‘They have no choice’: Trump optimistic on Iran deal, says seized ship had ‘gift from China’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 21) said that the US is in a strong position for negotiations with Iran. He also expressed optimism for reaching a “great deal”. This comes ahead of the expected truce talks in Islamabad. A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance was expected to leave shortly from Washington for the next round of discussions. Trump also said that the United States stopped an Iranian ship carrying a “gift from China” amid the US Navy blockade.

“We’re going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice... We’re in a very, very strong negotiating position,” Trump told broadcaster CNBC.

The first round of negotiations was held in Pakistan but ended without any breakthrough. Trump has demanded that Iran hand over its uranium stockpile and open the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Its blockade has driven up the oil prices, with global energy supply hampered.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite the 10-day, fragile ceasefire, Iran has so far refused the conditions set by Washington, calling the Trump administration’s demands excessive.

Following the CNBC interview, it was unclear whether Trump would extend the ceasefire if a second round of talks failed to yield any progress. “Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal,” Trump said.

When asked whether he would carry out his previous threats to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges, Trump responded by saying, “It’s not my choice, but it will also hurt them.”

Iran says, ‘We have no plans’

Iranian state media on Tuesday (Apr 21) reported that no delegation from Tehran had departed for peace talks in Islamabad. “So far, no delegation from Iran has departed for Islamabad, Pakistan; whether it is the main or subsidiary delegation; primary or secondary,” Iranian state TV reported, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise. Meanwhile, AFP reported, citing a source, that an American delegation will head to Pakistan “soon” for a new round of negotiations.

Earlier on Monday (Apr 20), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Iran has not made a decision on whether to attend the next round of talks with the US in Islamabad.

“As of now, while I am at your service, we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard,” Baqaei said.

US stopped ship delivering ‘gift from China’

Trump also talked about the US seizure of the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, M/V Touska. The ship was intercepted by American forces in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Iran’s Bandar Abbas port on Sunday (Apr 19). The ship is currently in the custody of the US Marines.

Trump told CNBC that the ship had “a gift from China”, which “wasn’t very nice”. He added that he “was a little surprised,” as he thought he had an “understanding” with China’s President Xi Jinping. A week earlier, Trump said that Xi had assured him that there would be no Chinese weapons deliveries to Iran.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing US maritime security sources, that Touska is likely to have what Washington deems “dual-use items” that could be used by ‌the military on board. According to AIS data provided by the global intelligence company Kpler, mentioned in a Washington Post report, the ship was travelling back from Gaolan port in Zhuhai, a city on China’s southeastern coast. The US has not yet revealed what materials were on the ship.