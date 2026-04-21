/‘Violated ceasefire numerous times’: Trump accuses Iran ahead of Islamabad talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 21) accused Iran of violating the ceasefire “numerous times”. This comes as the 10-day deadline nears its end on Wednesday with looming uncertainty on potential peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. In a short Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!”

This comes after Trump insisted that Iran is “going to negotiate” while also renewing his threat tactics against Iran. Speaking during a phone interview with the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show, the US president said, “Well, they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before.”

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He added, “Hopefully, they’ll make a fair deal, and they’ll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC, Trump said that the US is in a strong position for negotiations with Iran. He also expressed optimism for reaching a “great deal”.

“We’re going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice... We’re in a very, very strong negotiating position,” Trump told broadcaster CNBC.

Iran says ‘We have no plans’

Iranian state media on Tuesday (Apr 21) reported that no delegation from Tehran had departed for peace talks in Islamabad. “So far, no delegation from Iran has departed for Islamabad, Pakistan; whether it is the main or subsidiary delegation; primary or secondary,” Iranian state TV reported, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise. Meanwhile, AFP reported citing source that an American delegation will head to Pakistan “soon” for a new round of negotiations.

Earlier on Monday (Apr 20), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Iran has not made a decision on whether to attend the next round of talks with the US in Islamabad.

“As of now, while I am at your service, we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard,” Baqaei said.