/Uttar Pradesh tragedy: 11 killed in Mirzapur crash as truck rams multiple vehicles

A devastating road accident took place in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (April 22) evening, taking 11 lives after a truck crashed into several vehicles. The collision was so intense that a Swift car was pushed into a Bolero carrying a large load of gravel. The impact triggered a fire in the Bolero, trapping passengers inside and leading to the fatalities. The truck driver sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Senior police officer Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed the death toll while addressing the media. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the truck's loss of control.

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Police teams and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information, according to Kaushik. With the help of local residents, rescue and relief operations started without any delay, she added. "So far, 11 deaths have been reported, and efforts are underway to establish the identities of the victims," the SP said.

Police personnel are still deployed at the site, and efforts continue to restore normal traffic movement on the affected route. Preliminary reports suggest that one of the trucks involved has a Bihar registration number, while the other is registered in Madhya Pradesh. Among the cars involved in the accident, one is registered in Sonbhadra district and another in Mirzapur district, the SP said. According to eyewitnesses, the people inside the cars kept crying out for help at the time of the accident, but the fire was so intense that no one could rescue them.