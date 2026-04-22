/NIA attaches properties of JeM operative in 2017 Lethpora CRPF camp attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached multiple immovable properties belonging to a terror operative linked to the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in connection with the 2017 fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The action, carried out under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, follows recent orders issued by the NIA Special Court in Jammu. Officials described the move as a significant step toward dismantling terror infrastructure and financial networks operating in the region.

According to the agency, the attached assets include several parcels of land and residential properties located in Lethpora. These properties were identified as proceeds of terrorism and belonged to the accused Fayaz Ahmed Magray, a resident of the same area. Magray was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the case and later chargesheeted under multiple sections of the UAPA and the Ranbir Penal Code. His trial is currently underway.

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The case pertains to the deadly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lethpora on the night of December 30, 2017. Three heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp, killing five CRPF personnel and injuring three others before being neutralised by security forces. Investigations revealed that Magray acted as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for JeM in South Kashmir. He allegedly played a key role in facilitating the attack by participating in planning meetings, conducting reconnaissance of the target, arranging logistics, and assisting one of the attackers in evading capture.

The probe also identified two other JeM operatives, Noor Mohammad Tantray and Mudasir Ahmad Khan, as co-conspirators. Tantray was killed in an encounter with security forces prior to the attack, while Khan was eliminated in a separate operation later. Officials said the attachment of properties is aimed at crippling the financial backbone of terror operatives and sending a strong message against those supporting terror activities in the Union Territory.



