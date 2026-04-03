The West Bengal Police arrested the mastermind of the Malda hostage from Siliguri’s Bagdogra airport on Friday. The alleged mastermind, identified as advocate Mofakkarul Islam, was arrested while he was trying to board a flight. ADG (North Bengal) K Jayaraman told reporters that Mofakkarul Islam hails from Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district and was currently residing in Kolkata.

As per reports, Mofakkrul Islam, a lawyer by profession, was making speeches outside the Block Development Office and urging the crowd not to leave the area. He had contested the 2021 Assembly polls as a candidate of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen).

‘Oye DM, oye SP who is the CID? Where is the IB?’

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A video has surfaced showing Mofakkerul Islam challenging senior officials, including the SP and DM, during the protest. He is heard saying, “Oye DM, oye SP who is the CID? Where is the IB? Where are you all? Come here.”

Three cases have been registered against him at Kaliachak police station for allegedly “instigating” locals through speeches on Wednesday, following which the seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage inside the Kaliachak-2 block office under Mothabari assembly constituency, ADG K Jayaraman said.

The senior police officer said that despite the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe, the West Bengal Police would continue with their investigation to determine whether the incident was “pre-planned” and whether more people were involved.

The police have so far arrested 35 people, including an ISF candidate, for their alleged involvement in the incident, the ADG added.

The Supreme Court has described the Malda incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice.

SC issues show-cause notices to Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the West Bengal authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The apex court issued show-cause notices to senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. The court also directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process.

Seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage for over nine hours in Bengal’s Malda by a group of voters whose names were deleted from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. There was also an attempt to attack the vehicles during their evacuation by security forces.

NIA takes over the probe into the Kaliachak, Malda incident

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Kaliachak incident in Malda. On Friday morning, Sonia Singh, the lead investigating officer and an IPS officer of IG rank, arrived in Kolkata to oversee the investigation.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi criticised the Bengal government, calling it a “criminal failure.”

The bench described West Bengal as “the most polarised state,” saying politics had overshadowed even compliance with court orders.

The Supreme Court also said that it will monitor the probe.