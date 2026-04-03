/Chinese man blasts ghost sounds on loudspeaker for 10 hours a day to annoy his neighbour

Neighbours fighting each other is often the best entertainment people get in neighbourhoods where apartments are huddled together. In China, one such incident saw one party turning extremely creative to annoy their neighbour. The matter lasted so long and was so ghastly that one of the parties affected indirectly obtained a court order to stop it. The incident happened in Guangzhou, where a man blasted ghost stories for more than 10 hours a day as revenge. The Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China said that a man named surnamed Lu, and his cohabiter, surnamed Li, had a conflict brewing with their neighbour Xie. So the two got a loudspeaker installed on the common wall and played ghost stories every day from 8.45 am to noon, and again from 3.30pm to 10 pm. “Ghostly mountain sounds” reverberated through the walls for more than 10 hours each day.

The sounds were well below the legal limits in China

Lu and Li were careful to keep the volume below legal limits, which means no official complaint could be made against them. Not only was Xie affected, but others who lived upstairs were also suffering. A man surnamed Cui, who had two floors, was also affected and had a child who was preparing for China’s highly competitive college entrance examination. The continuous sounds did not let him study in peace. Legal authorities could not penalise them since the noise level inside Cui’s home was 36 decibels, while the legal limit in China is 60 decibels during the day and 50 decibels at night.

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