/Desalination plant in Kuwait damaged in Iranian missile attack

A power and water desalination plant in Kuwait was hit by Iranian missiles on Friday. The attack caused material damage to parts of the facility, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said, as reported by Reuters. Emergency and technical teams were immediately rushed to the spot to maintain operations and secure the site.
Kuwait has been in the firing line of Iran since it was attacked by US and Israel on February 28. Last week Iran struck and set ablaze a fully loaded Kuwaiti crude tanker near Dubai, in what can be considered as one of the most serious maritime attacks since the war broke out.
The vessel, the Al-Salmi, transiting the waters under a Kuwait flag, was hit while anchored in Dubai's port area. The attack may have resulted in an "oil spill in the surrounding waters," warned Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) in a statement.
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On March 27, Kuwaiti authorities reported a coordinated strike on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, a major infrastructure project on Bubiyan Island.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, “The infrastructure of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was subjected to a double attack this Friday morning by hostile drones and cruise missiles.” It added that “initial reports revealed material damage with no human casualties.” Emergency procedures were “activated as per protocol… in coordination with the relevant authorities,” with response teams deployed to assess and contain the impact.