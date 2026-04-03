/Desalination plant in Kuwait damaged in Iranian missile attack

⁠A power and water ‌desalination plant in Kuwait was hit by Iranian missiles on Friday. The attack caused ⁠material damage to parts of ​the ‌facility, the Ministry of ‌Electricity, Water and ​Renewable Energy said, as reported by Reuters. Emergency and technical teams were ‌immediately rushed to the spot to maintain ⁠operations and ⁠secure the site.

Kuwait has been in the firing line of Iran since it was attacked by US and Israel on February 28. Last week Iran struck and set ablaze a fully loaded Kuwaiti crude tanker near Dubai, in what can be considered as one of the most serious maritime attacks since the war broke out.

The vessel, the Al-Salmi, transiting the waters under a Kuwait flag, was hit while anchored in Dubai's port area. The attack may have resulted in an "oil spill in the surrounding waters," warned Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) in a statement.

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On March 27, Kuwaiti authorities reported a coordinated strike on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, a major infrastructure project on Bubiyan Island.