/'Don't complicate the situation': Iran threatens UNSC against 'provocative action' on Strait of Hormuz

Just ahead of a vote expected on a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has warned the UN Security Council against any “provocative action.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that any step taken in this direction is only going to "complicate the situation".

“Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation,” said Araghchi ahead of a scheduled Security Council vote on a draft resolution mandating a force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official Security Council program, a draft resolution brought by Bahrain allows the use of “defensive” force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian attacks have nearly halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, used for one-fifth of world oil supplies.

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Bahrain currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

The vote on draft resolution backed by the US and the Gulf countries was scheduled for today but later postponed with no new date set. Notably member states including Russia, China and France, objected to earlier drafts.

According to various media reports, four revisions have been done to the draft resolution after objections were raised by Russia, China and France.

The vote is now expected to happen on Saturday, reported the Associated Press.

This comes amid tensions between US and Tehran rising further. Trump has warned Iran to strike a deal ‘before it is too late’. The US president on Thursday (April 2) hailed the “greatest” and “most powerful” military of his country, saying that they haven’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. He warned Tehran’s new regime, claiming that they know what has to be done.