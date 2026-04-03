/Tamil Nadu polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates; K Annamalai not included

The Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has released its list of 27 candidates who will be contesting the 23rd April Assembly poll. At present, the BJP has four MLAs in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. In the 2021 poll, the BJP had allied with the AIADMK and contested 20 seats, of which the saffron party ended up winning four. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is allied with the Congress, Left parties, and other outfits. The Opposition AIADMK is allied with the BJP, PMK, AMMK, and other outfits.

Vanathi Srinivasan, an incumbent BJP MLA who managed to win against debutant actor-politician Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore South in 2021, has been assigned the Coimbatore North seat this time around.

Union Minister L. Murugan, who once served as the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, is being fielded from Avanashi constituency. In the 2021 poll, Murugan contested from the Dharapuram constituency and ended up losing to a DMK candidate. He was later appointed as a Union Minister.

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Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, a former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, was appointed to a gubernatorial role and later stepped down and rejoined the BJP to contest the 2024 Parliamentary polls, and is being fielded this time around. Tamilisai has been fielded from the Mylapore constituency in Chennai.

Incumbent Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran, presently an MLA in the Tamil Nadu assembly and BJP's Legislative leader in the state assembly, has been fielded from the Sattur constituency. In 2021, Nagenthran won from the Tirunelveli constituency.

Nagenthran was associated with the AIADMK and even served as a state minister, prior to joining the BJP. Nagenthran had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tirunelveli, but ended up losing to a Congress candidate.

MR Gandhi, a BJP MLA in the Tamil Nadu assembly who represents the Nagercoil constituency, has been re-assigned the seat.

Vijayadharani, a Congress MLA representing the Vilavancode seat who resigned and joined the BJP, has been assigned the same seat.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and Retired Police Officer K. Annamalai has not been assigned a seat this time. Annamalai had contested unsuccessfully in two elections so far: the 2021 assembly poll from Aravakurichi and in the 2024 Parliamentary poll from Coimbatore. Sharing the candidates' list on social media, Annamalai congratulated his party colleagues and said, "They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal".

I, as a Karyakarta(party worker) will stand shoulder to shoulder & campaign for all our winning BJP & other NDA candidates, with the aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, he added.